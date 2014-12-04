GE to invest $54 mln in new Polish factory

WARSAW Dec 4 General Electric will invest $54 million in building a factory in Bielsko-Biala, southern Poland, where it already has a plant that produces energy distribution equipment, the U.S. company said on Thursday.

GE employees 800 people in Bielsko-Biala, but once the new unit is ready this could rise to up to 1200. The factory will include research laboratories and a training centre, GE said in a statement.

(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jason Neely)