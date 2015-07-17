GE's Immelt stands by intent to close Alstom power purchase

| July 17
July 17 General Electric Co Chief
Executive Jeff Immelt declined on Friday to entertain an
alternative to the U.S. conglomerate's planned purchase of
Alstom's power business despite resistance from
European antitrust regulators.
On GE's second-quarter conference call on Friday, Immelt was
asked about what the company's "Plan B" might be should it have
to walk away from the 12.4 billion euro ($13.5 billion) purchase
of the power and grid divisions of French multinational Alstom.
"I'm just not going to go there," he said. "We like this
deal. It is our intention to really close the deal."
GE offered concessions on Thursday to counter European
concerns about the purchase, which would be GE's largest ever
acquisition. The EU competition authority is likely to extend
its scrutiny of the deal to mid-September from Aug. 21.
Should the Alstom deal collapse, analysts and investors have
speculated that GE would likely pursue other acquisitions to
boost its core industrial businesses, buy back more shares, or a
undertake a combination of both to help make up for the
financial benefits GE expects from the Alstom acquisition.
Earlier on Friday, GE raised its 2015 outlook for its
industrial manufacturing businesses as it reported a 5 percent
increase in its quarterly industrial profits.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by Peter
Galloway)