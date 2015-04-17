BRIEF-GE reports Q1 operating loss $1.08 per share

BRIEF-TransCanada says Keystone XL cost likely unchanged, maybe lower
* CEO Girling says U.S. potential lowering of corporate taxes may free up cash so company can pursue new projects
April 17 GE :
* Q1 operating earnings per share $0.31 excluding GE capital exit impacts
* Q1 operating loss per share $1.08
* Q1 GAAP loss per share from continuing operations $1.13 Q1 revenue $29.36 billion, down 12 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30, revenue view $34.23 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says Q1 Industrial Segment revenue $24.4 billion, -1 percent, +3 percent organic; FX impact of about $950 million GE says Q1 oil & gas revenue flat and operating profit +11 percent, on organic basis
* Says quarter-end record backlog of $263 billion, +7 percent versus. Q1 2014
* GE says Q1 industrial segment operating profit margins 14.6 percent, +120 BPS
* GE's Immelt says "We are reshaping the company"
* Says GE Capital Q1 ENI (ex. liquidity) at $303 billion, -19 percent versus. Q1 2014
Source text: invent.ge/1OMsXIi
Further company coverage:
* CEO Girling says U.S. potential lowering of corporate taxes may free up cash so company can pursue new projects
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
TORONTO, May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.