版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 18日 星期五 18:41 BJT

GE net profit rises, helped by jet engine, oil equipment sales

July 18 General Electric Co posted a 13 percent rise in quarterly net income on Friday, helped by increases in sales of its jet engines and oil and gas equipment.

Second-quarter net income rose to $3.55 billion, or 35 cents per share, from $3.13 billion, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐