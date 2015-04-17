GE posts net loss on finance sale; industrial profit rises

BRIEF-TransCanada says Keystone XL cost likely unchanged, maybe lower
* CEO Girling says U.S. potential lowering of corporate taxes may free up cash so company can pursue new projects
April 17 General Electric Co said on Friday its quarterly industrial profit rose 9 percent as it focuses more on its manufacturing businesses, helped by improved profit margins.
Overall, GE posted a first-quarter net loss of $13.6 billion, or $1.35 per share. Results were weighed down by about $16 billion in charges tied to its exit of GE Capital assets, which the company disclosed last week in its surprise announcement to shed much of its finance business.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf Editing by W Simon)
* CEO Girling says U.S. potential lowering of corporate taxes may free up cash so company can pursue new projects
* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.25 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S
TORONTO, May 5 Unionized workers at ArcelorMittal's Mont-Wright iron ore mine in northern Quebec gave the steelmaker, the world's largest, a 72-hour strike notice after rejecting the company's contract offer, the United Steelworkers union said on Friday.