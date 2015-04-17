版本:
2015年 4月 17日 星期五

GE posts net loss on finance sale; industrial profit rises

April 17 General Electric Co said on Friday its quarterly industrial profit rose 9 percent as it focuses more on its manufacturing businesses, helped by improved profit margins.

Overall, GE posted a first-quarter net loss of $13.6 billion, or $1.35 per share. Results were weighed down by about $16 billion in charges tied to its exit of GE Capital assets, which the company disclosed last week in its surprise announcement to shed much of its finance business.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf Editing by W Simon)
