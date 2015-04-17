UPDATE 3-GE industrial 1st-qtr profit rises, revenue falls on stronger dollar

(Adds share price, oil business details)
By Lewis Krauskopf
April 17 General Electric Co's quarterly
industrial earnings rose 9 percent, helped by cost cuts that
expanded profit margins, as the U.S. conglomerate banks on
manufacturing of jet engines, turbines and other big-ticket
products as it unloads most of its finance business.
Revenue fell 1 percent in its industrial segments, hurt by a
$950 million hit from the stronger dollar, GE said on Friday.
Stripping out the currency drag and the impact from deals, sales
rose 3 percent.
Investors have been concerned that GE's targets for the oil
business might be too rosy, given the slide in energy prices.
But the unit's results held up better than some expected and GE
backed its previous forecast for the year, which call for sales
to drop as much as 5 percent.
GE shares dipped 0.1 percent to $27.26 in morning trading on
the New York Stock Exchange, against broader declines for U.S.
stocks.
Overall, GE posted a first-quarter net loss of $13.6
billion, or $1.35 per share. Results were weighed down by about
$16 billion in charges tied to its exit of GE Capital assets.
The company disclosed last week it was shedding much of its
finance business.
Excluding special items, GE posted earnings of 31 cents per
share, topping by 1 cent the average analyst estimate, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Sales in GE's oil and gas business dropped 8 percent, with
profit down 3 percent. Excluding currency effects and the impact
from deals, GE said its oil revenue was flat while operating
profit rose 11 percent.
"On the oil and gas side, the revenues hung in there," said
Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer at Solaris Asset
Management. But he cautioned, "The weakness in that business
might still be ahead of it."
Total sales fell 12.5 percent to $29.34 billion, as GE
Capital revenue slid 39 percent.
GE's industrial operating margins rose 1.2 percentage points
to 14.6 percent from a year earlier, helped by administrative
cost cuts and a greater mix of sales from higher-margin
services.
Orders slipped 3 percent, although they were up slightly,
excluding currency effects.
GE's shares soared the most in six years last Friday on the
company's surprise announcement about GE Capital, pleasing
investors who said the finance business weighed on GE's value as
an industrial company. The stock is up 8 percent this year
through Thursday.
(Editing by W Simon and Jeffrey Benkoe)