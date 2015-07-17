UPDATE 2-GE gives rosier 2015 outlook as industrial profits rise

(Adds details from results, analyst comments)
By Lewis Krauskopf
July 17 General Electric Co raised its
2015 outlook for its industrial manufacturing businesses on
Friday as it reported a 5 percent increase in its quarterly
industrial profits, helped by stronger performance in its power
division offsetting weak oil segment results.
Revenue for GE's manufacturing businesses rose 5 percent,
when excluding the effects of currency swings and deals, and
cost savings helped profit margins improve more than some
analysts expected.
GE shares rose 1.5 percent in premarket trading.
Investors are focused even more greatly on the U.S.
conglomerate's manufacturing of big-ticket products such as jet
engines and power turbines as GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt
backs the company away from financial services.
"These are good numbers," said Tim Ghriskey, chief
investment officer at Solaris Asset Management. "The organic
growth rates were quite compelling in various parts of the
industrial segment."
GE posted an overall second-quarter net loss of $1.36
billion, or 13 cents per share. For the second consecutive
quarter, results were weighed down by charges related to GE's
decision to sell some $200 billion worth of financial services
businesses announced in April.
Excluding one-time items and the finance businesses that GE
plans to exit, the company posted operating earnings of 31 cents
per share. That beat analysts' average estimate of 28 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 1.5 percent to $32.75 billion. For GE's
industrial businesses, revenue was $26.9 billion, roughly
unchanged from the year-ago quarter as four of seven segments
grew.
Sales of GE's power and water unit, which sells a variety of
power turbines, rose 8 percent, while its oil and gas segment
saw sales dropped 15 percent. Like other suppliers to the energy
sector, GE is vulnerable to a sharp slide in oil prices as
customers reduce capital expenditures.
Profit margins for the industrial businesses expanded to
16.2 percent from 15.5 percent a year ago, helped by cost cuts.
GE expects industrial operating earnings in a range of $1.13
to $1.20 this year, raising the low end from $1.10.
"Since the street is at the lower end of this range, we
would expect numbers to increase," Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel
Coe said in a research note.
Through Thursday, GE shares had climbed 7 percent so far this
year, compared to a 3 percent rise in the S&P 500.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York; Editing by W Simon
and Bill Rigby)