Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund takes $2.5 billion stake in GE - WSJ

Oct 5 Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management has
accumulated $2.5 billion in General Electric shares since
the middle of May - a roughly 1 percent stake - making it one of
the company's top 10 shareholders, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
In a "white paper" Trian said it would disclose publicly
Monday, the activist investor firm calls for GE to steepen cost
reductions, consider getting rid of even more of the finance arm
and be more cautious on acquisitions, the newspaper reported.
Trian has not requested a seat on GE's board, the Journal
reported. (on.wsj.com/1PegKOk)
Reuters could not immediately reach Trian or GE for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)