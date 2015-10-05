Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund takes $2.5 billion stake in GE - WSJ

Oct 5 Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management has accumulated $2.5 billion in General Electric shares since the middle of May - a roughly 1 percent stake - making it one of the company's top 10 shareholders, the Wall Street Journal reported.

In a "white paper" Trian said it would disclose publicly Monday, the activist investor firm calls for GE to steepen cost reductions, consider getting rid of even more of the finance arm and be more cautious on acquisitions, the newspaper reported.

Trian has not requested a seat on GE's board, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1PegKOk)

Reuters could not immediately reach Trian or GE for comment outside regular U.S. business hours. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)