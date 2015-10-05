UPDATE 3-Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund takes $2.5 bln stake in GE

* Trian now among GE's top 10 shareholders
* Owns about 98.5 mln shares, or 1 pct stake, in GE
* GE shares rise 3 pct premarket
(Adds GE comment, details, shares)
Oct 5 Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management said
it bought $2.5 billion in shares of General Electric Co
since May, making it one of the top 10 shareholders in the
industrial conglomerate.
GE is now Trian's largest investment with a beneficial
ownership of 98.5 million shares, or a roughly 1 percent stake.
GE's shares rose 3 pct to $26.27 in premarket trading on
Monday.
"Trian believes GE has significant long-term potential and
that its implied target value per share, including dividends,
could be $40 to $45 by the end of 2017 based on our view that GE
can deliver EPS of at least $2.20 in 2018," Trian Chief
Investment Officer Ed Garden said.
Over the past couple of years, Peltz has targeted DuPont
and PepsiCo Inc, among others, demanding board
seats and asking for separation of the companies' fast-growing
businesses from stagnating ones.
Trian has not asked GE for a board seat, but has urged it to
increase cost cuts, consider selling more of its finance
businesses and be cautious on acquisitions.
Activist investors typically buy up shares of an undervalued
company and push for management or structural improvements,
stock buybacks or divestitures, among other things.
Peltz is one of the largest U.S. activist investors with $12
billion in assets under management and callable commitments.
GE could return over 40 percent of its current market value
to shareholders by the end of 2018, Trian said in a report.
The fund recommended that GE explore more share buybacks and
consider joint ventures and initial public offerings to further
reduce the size of GE Capital's balance sheet over time.
GE is seeking to sell some $200 billion of its GE Capital
assets as it moves away from financial services and focuses more
on manufacturing.
The company said on Monday it was on track to complete $100
billion in GE Capital asset sales this year and achieve its
raised industrial operating earnings forecast for 2015.
GE raised its 2015 industrial operating earnings forecast in
July to $1.13-1.20 per share from $1.10-$1.20.
"GE maintains an open dialogue with our shareholders and
enjoys productive, collaborative relationships with them ...
Trian has a strong track record of working with companies to
build long-term shareholder value and has been an engaged
shareholder," GE Chief Executive Jeff Immelt said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane, Amrutha Gayathri and Ankit Ajmera
in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi, Savio D'Souza and
Kirti Pandey)