Synchrony Bank can break away from GE- U.S. Federal Reserve

WASHINGTON Oct 14 The Federal Reserve said on
Wednesday it would allow Synchrony Financial, which is owned and
controlled by General Electric, to become a savings and loan
holding company and keep control of its bank, it said on
Wednesday.
The move "will enhance the stability of the U.S. financial
system by reducing the complexity and interconnectedness of GE,"
and "is expected to result in expanded products and services to
customers of Synchrony Financial," the board said in an order.
GE currently owns and controls 84.6 percent of the
outstanding shares of Synchrony's common stock, and GE would
allow shareholders to exchange its stock for shares of Synchrony
Financial, the board said.
Ultimately, the move is "a re-organization and divestiture
of a savings association by its current owner,"
The Federal Reserve found that both Synchrony Financial
and Synchrony Bank are well capitalized and that both
have a record of complying with banking, consumer protection and
anti-money laundering laws.
