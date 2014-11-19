GE wind-power business looks to global expansion, data services- exec

Nov 19 General Electric Co looking to
grow its wind-power business by increasing installations of
turbines globally while providing services such as data
analytics to improve their performance, a top company energy
executive said on Wednesday.
The U.S. conglomerate plans to have a presence with its wind
turbine business in 35 or more countries next year, up from
eight in 2003.
Anne McEntee, chief executive officer of GE's renewable
energy business, pointed to the importance of diversifying into
different countries to take advantage of where energy demand and
policy are encouraging.
"We have been putting a big focus on expanding our presence
globally," McEntee said in an interview as GE on Wednesday
commemorated the installation of its 25,000th wind turbine. "As
you look at policy around the world, you are going to have ups
and downs in various countries."
GE does not disclose revenue for its wind business, which is
part of its Power & Water segment, whose other products include
gas turbines and generators. Last year, GE ranked as the world's
fifth-biggest wind-turbine supplier, according to Navigant
Research.
GE is increasingly using software and data analysis
throughout its industrial businesses to improve performance and
efficiency of its machines so it can reap more service revenue.
The company offers a product designed to help wind farm
operators raise output by up to 5 percent by optimizing
performance based on environmental conditions.
"Our view is with technology advancements, the turbine that
you buy today will run better tomorrow," McEntee said.
GE said in October it expected a "very strong"
fourth-quarter overall, including a big jump in wind turbine
shipments. GE said at the time it expected shipments of about
3,000 wind turbines for 2014 overall.
"It looks very strong," McEntee said, when asked about
reaching that target.
"Of course, it all depends on our customers' ability to
close some of these deals financially. But we're pretty
confident that we'll be able to hold the 3,000 shipments."
