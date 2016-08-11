UPDATE 1-General Mills must face lawsuit over Cheerios Protein marketing

(Adds comment from lawyer for plaintiffs, paragraph 8)
By Jonathan Stempel
Aug 11 A federal judge has ruled that General
Mills Inc must face a lawsuit claiming it tricked
consumers by marketing Cheerios Protein as a high-protein
alternative to regular Cheerios, when the main difference was
that it contained 17 times more sugar per serving.
In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Thelton
Henderson in San Francisco said consumers may pursue a claim
that General Mills violated the federal Nutrition Labeling and
Education Act since it "misbranded" Cheerios Protein, which is
sold in Oats & Honey and Cinnamon Almond flavors.
Though "skeptical" it would succeed, Henderson also refused
to dismiss the plaintiffs' claim that reasonable consumers would
likely be deceived by packaging for the cereal, noting that text
mentioning its sugar content and being "sweetened" appeared in
small print on the boxes.
Mike Siemienas, a General Mills spokesman, said the
Minneapolis-based company does not discuss pending litigation.
Though Cheerios Protein has 7 grams of protein per serving
versus 3 grams for regular Cheerios, the plaintiffs said the
real difference was negligible because the serving size of
Cheerios Protein, and the calorie content per serving, was twice
as big.
The plaintiffs also called the Cheerios Protein name
misleading because it said nothing about the 16 or 17 grams of
sugar in a serving, versus a single gram in regular Cheerios.
A Washington-based nonprofit group, the Center for Science
in the Public Interest, filed the lawsuit last November on
behalf of consumers in California and New York.
"We know that consumers are deceived to their detriment by
this product," CSPI litigation director Maia Kats said in an
email, "and look forward to the opportunity now to prove so in
court."
The case is Coe et al v. General Mills Inc, U.S. District
Court, Northern District of California, No. 15-05112.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe and Richard Chang)