General Mills Kansas City flour plant likely behind E. coli outbreak -CDC

| CHICAGO, June 1
CHICAGO, June 1 Flour produced at a General
Mills Inc plant in Kansas City, Missouri, was probably
the source of an E.Coli outbreak that has sickened 38 people
across 20 states, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention said on Wednesday.
Ten people have been hospitalized in the outbreak, the CDC
said.
General Mills said the strain of E.coli behind the illnesses
had not been found in any of its flour products or in the
manufacturing facility.
The Kansas City plant was open and running on Wednesday, and
the company was continuing to investigate, company spokesman
Mike Siemienas said.
On Tuesday General Mills said it voluntarily recalled about
10 million pounds of flour "out of an abundance of caution,"
following reports of E.coli O121 among consumers.
Investigations by federal, state and local health officials
indicated that flour used by ill people or in restaurants where
sick people were exposed to raw dough was produced at the Kansas
City facility during the same week in November 2015, according
to the CDC.
The flour that General Mills recalled was produced in the
facility during that time frame and sold nationwide, the CDC
said.
People sickened in the outbreak, which began in December,
range in age from 1 to 95, according to the CDC. The agency's
investigation is ongoing.
