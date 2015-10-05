UPDATE 1-General Mills recalls 1.8 mln boxes of gluten-free Cheerios

(Adds analyst note, executive quote, stock price and context)
By Anjali Athavaley and Ramkumar Iyer
Oct 5 General Mills Inc is recalling 1.8
million boxes of gluten-free Cheerios cereal because they may
contain wheat, which can cause adverse reactions in people with
gluten allergies.
The company said on Monday it was recalling the original and
honey nut flavored varieties of Cheerios produced on certain
days at its Lodi, California facility, saying wheat flour may
have been accidentally added to its gluten-free oat flour system
at the facility.
The incident occurred when the facility lost rail service
and the company's gluten-free oat flour was being off-loaded
from rail cars to trucks for delivery, said Jim Murphy,
president of the company's cereal business, in a blog post on
General Mills' website. He said it was isolated event and a
result of human error.
"We sincerely apologize to the gluten-free community and to
anyone who may have been impacted," Murphy said.
Ingestion of gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley and
rye, by individuals with celiac disease causes an autoimmune
response that attacks the small intestine, damaging the body's
ability to properly absorb nutrients.
General Mills, like others in the industry, has been
changing its brands to appeal to consumers who are increasingly
seeking less-processed, healthier food. In particular, the
cereal business has proven problematic as some U.S. consumers
have shifted to other breakfast alternatives.
Gluten-free cereal is one way General Mills is trying to
bring people back to the category and take market share from
competitors. The company is transitioning five varieties of
Cheerios to gluten-free and investing significantly in promoting
the new products. On its last earnings call in September, the
company said that gluten-free Cheerios would be "one of the
largest merchandising events in our cereal business's history."
In a research note, JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman estimated
that the recall accounted for 1 percent of annual Cheerios
production, an amount he called "not insignificant."
"We are not sure how costly the recall will be," he said.
"Our biggest concern is over reputational risk, because the new
gluten-free Cheerios just launched."
A company spokeswoman said General Mills did not yet have a
cost estimate for the recall.
General Mills' shares fell 18 cents to $57.04 in after-hours
trading.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York and Ramkumar Iyer in
Bengaluru)