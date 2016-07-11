General Mills adds two Betty Crocker cake mixes to recall

BRIEF-Perk Inc receives court approval relating to plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 General Mills Inc said it was recalling two flavors of Betty Crocker cake mix in the United States and one in Canada as part of a recall of some flour products following an E. Coli outbreak.
The Party Rainbow Chip Cake Mix and Carrot Cake Mix were added to the recall after a General Mills supplier used Wondra flour, which was recalled on July 1, to manufacture flavored chips that are used in these mixes.
In June, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that flour produced at a General Mills plant in Kansas City, Missouri, was probably the source of an E.Coli outbreak that had sickened 38 people in 20 U.S. states.
About half of the 38 sickened people reported cooking with flour before becoming ill, General Mills previously said. About half of this group reported using a General Mills brand.
No illnesses reported to date have been connected to the cake mix brands, General Mills said in a statement on Monday, adding that none of the company's other mixes were included in this recall. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March from 60 billion yen the year earlier - Nikkei