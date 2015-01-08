UPDATE 1-General Mills plans to shut down two plants, cut 500 jobs

(Adds details, background)
Jan 8 General Mills Inc said it plans to
close down its plants in Midland, Ontario, Canada and New
Albany, Indiana, cutting about 500 jobs, as part of announced
efforts to reduce costs.
The company, which makes Cheerios cereal and Betty Crocker
cake mixes, has embarked on a cost-saving program that aims to
save more than $400 million in fiscal 2015.
The company also said in a regulatory filing on Thursday
that it planned to reduce its refrigerated dough capacity.
General Mills said it had notified the New Albany union
representatives of its decision to shutdown the plant. The
shutdown, if approved by the union, will result in about 400 job
cuts, the company said.
The company, which also makes Yoplait yogurt and Progresso
soup, said shutdown of the Midland plant would result in 100 job
cuts.
General Mills, which is struggling with weak sales and
competition from private-label brands, said it expected
restructuring charges of about $109 million from the closures.
The company's shares closed at $53.57 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)