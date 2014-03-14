版本:
General Mills warns on third-quarter profit

March 14 U.S. packaged foods group General Mills Inc estimated quarterly earnings below analysts' expectations due to lower sales volumes and increased marketing spending in its U.S. yogurt business.

The company, known for its Yoplait yogurt, Cheerios cereal and Haagen-Dazs ice cream, said it expects adjusted earnings of 61-62 cents per share for the third quarter.

Analysts on average expect a profit of 68 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
