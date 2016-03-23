General Mills sales miss on strong dollar, weak U.S. demand

March 23 General Mills Inc, the maker of
Cheerios cereal and Yoplait yogurt, reported lower-than-expected
quarterly sales, hurt by a strong dollar and weaker sales in the
United States.
Net income attributable to General Mills rose to $361.7
million, or 59 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Feb.
28, from $343.2 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's net sales fell 8 percent to $4 billion,
falling for the third quarter in a row.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $4.08 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)