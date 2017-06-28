General Mills reports 7.7 pct rise in profit

June 28 Cheerios cereal maker General Mills Inc
reported a 7.7 percent rise in quarterly profit on
Wednesday as the company kept a tight lid on costs and cut back
on promotions.
Net income attributable to General Mills rose to $408.9
million, or 69 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May
28, from $379.6 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company's net sales fell 3.1 percent to $3.81 billion,
capping two years of falling quarterly sales.
General Mills and other U.S. packaged food makers have
focused on reining in costs to counter soft demand due to a
shift among consumers to fresh foods and items seen as
healthier.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)