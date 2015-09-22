General Mills Q1 profit rises

BRIEF-Qualcomm terms Apple's claims on lawsuit "baseless"
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 22 General Mills Inc, the maker of Cheerios cereal and Yoplait yogurt, reported a 23.6 percent rise in quarterly net profit, helped by higher sales of its cereals, meals and yogurts in the United States.
Net earnings attributable to the company rose to $426.6 million, or 69 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 30, from $345.2 million, or 55 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell 1.4 percent to $4.21 billion, hurt by a strong U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
PARK CITY, Utah, Jan 20 After revolutionizing television with bold, award-winning original content, streaming networks are on the cusp of their first potential Oscar wins, and are back at the Sundance film festival looking for more awards-worthy fare.