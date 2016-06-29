General Mills quarterly profit beats estimates

BRIEF-Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 - Nikkei
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
June 29 General Mills Inc, the maker of Cheerios cereal and Yoplait yogurt, reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts and higher demand in markets outside the United States.
Net earnings attributable to General Mills rose to $379.6 million, or 62 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended May 29 from $186.8 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 66 cents per share.
Net sales, however, fell 8.6 percent to $3.93 billion, the fourth straight quarter of decline, partly due to the sale of its Green Giant frozen vegetable business in November.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 60 cents per share and revenue of $3.86 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Kao Corp likely raised group operating profit 10% in 2016 to about 190 billion yen - Nikkei
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Writes through with new context, detail)
BERLIN, Jan 16 A lawyer for one of the Volkswagen executives charged last week by U.S. prosecutors over the company's diesel emissions scandal said the way they handled the legal process would have been unconstitutional under German law.