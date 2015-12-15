General Mills meets sodium-reduction goal in 7 of 10 product categories

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Dec 15 General Mills Inc said
on Tuesday that it had reduced sodium by at least 20 percent in
seven product categories, fewer than it had targeted, as part of
the food industry's effort to cut back on an ingredient said to
increase the risk of serious illnesses.
The maker of brands like Cheerios cereal and Yoplait yogurt
said in 2010 that it was targeting a 20 percent reduction in 10
product categories by 2015. The results would be compared with a
2008 baseline.
The company has reached its goal in all but three
categories. It cut sodium by 18 percent in cereal and by 19
percent in both its Progresso ready-to-serve soups and Old El
Paso Mexican dinners.
The biggest reductions came in savory snacks at 35 percent
and frozen pizza at 29 percent.
According to the American Heart Association, excess sodium
consumption can increase risk of stroke, heart disease and other
health problems. In 2010, the National Academies' Institute of
Medicine issued a report outlining ways to reduce intake and
recommended that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration set
mandatory national standards to lower content in foods
gradually.
The FDA has yet to issue benchmarks, but companies ranging
from Kraft Heinz Co, formerly Kraft Foods, to Wal-Mart
Stores Inc have announced voluntary plans to reduce
sodium in products they sell.
General Mills called its results a success and noted that 20
percent was an ambitious target. Some product reformulations
took months or even years, said Chief Health and Wellness
Officer Maha Tahiri.
"It's very significant for a nutrient like sodium because it
really defines a lot of the taste," Tahiri said in an interview.
"We did it in a very, very mindful way."
But some health advocates said the industry had not done
enough to reduce public consumption. "Clearly, some companies
have been making significant progress, but it's nowhere near
enough to protect the public's health," said Michael Jacobson,
executive director of the Washington non-profit Center for
Science in the Public Interest.
He said that while there had been modest reductions of
sodium in some products over the past decade, others had been
reformulated to contain even more.
