GM China joint venture building $470 mln green car plant

BEIJING Aug 24 A General Motors Co joint
venture in China will invest 3 billion yuan ($470 million) to
build a factory dedicated to green cars, a spokeswoman said on
Monday.
The plant will have annual capacity to build 200,000 "new
energy vehicles," a Chinese term used as a catch-all for
electric and highly electrified cars, the spokeswoman said in an
emailed response that did not say when the factory would be
completed.
SAIC-GM-Wuling, a three-way joint venture with SAIC Motor
Corp Ltd and Wuling Motors Holdings Ltd,
began construction of the plant on Friday in the southwestern
province of Guangxi.
Automakers in China are racing to build electric and hybrid
cars to meet national fuel economy standards that will become
increasingly strict to 2020, part of a broad effort to curb
pollution that chokes many urban areas.
($1 = 6.4029 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Susan Fenton)