GM CEO Barra received $16.2 mln in 2014 compensation -filing

DETROIT, April 24 General Motors Co Chief
Executive Officer Mary Barra, who last year became the first
woman to lead a major U.S. automaker, received $16.2 million in
2014 compensation, up 78 percent from her predecessor's total
the previous year.
Most of Barra's compensation is tied to stock awards that
she cannot cash in yet. She received $4.55 million in salary and
other liquid compensation for 2014, GM said in a proxy filed on
Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Barra, 53, replaced Dan Akerson, now 66, as CEO in January
2014. Akerson's 2013 compensation was $9.1 million.
Barra was paid $5.2 million in cash and stock in 2013, when
her title was executive vice president and she headed global
product development.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall; editing by Matthew Lewis)