CORRECTED-GM shareholders to decide on Greenlight stock plan, board challenge

(Corrects to May from March in paragraph 7 and to chairman from
former chairman in paragraph 9)
By Michael Flaherty
June 5 Greenlight Capital's plan to split up
General Motors Co's stock, as well as its challenge to
the company's board of directors, will come to a head on
Tuesday, as the U.S. automaker's shareholders cast their votes
on the hedge fund's proposals.
Greenlight's proxy contest comes during a major overhaul at
GM as Chief Executive Mary Barra seeks to jolt the company's
lagging stock price and sales by slashing costs and refocusing
on the most profitable markets.
In the latest sign of the challenges facing major auto
makers, rival Ford Motor Co last month replaced CEO Mark
Fields with Jim Hackett, a reformist executive who had run one
of its divisions, following a decline in the company's North
American profits and share price.
At GM's annual shareholder meeting, shareholders will vote
on Greenlight's plan to divide GM shares into two classes, which
the fund's founder David Einhorn said in March could boost the
automaker's $52 billion market capitalization by as much as $38
billion.
On GM's proxy website, the automaker affirmed to
shareholders its support for its board members: "We believe your
directors represent the best mix of expertise, qualifications
and skills to advance GM's business strategy and serve the
interests of all shareholders by driving long-term value
creation."
GM shares closed Friday at $34.45 on the New York Stock
Exchange, barely up from $33 at its initial public offering in
2010.
"GM does not recognize its $34 stock price is a problem and
has no plan to address the discount to its intrinsic value,"
Greenlight said in its May 15 letter to shareholders.
The stock underperformance is central to Greenlight's other
key proposal on Tuesday's ballot: replacing three directors on
GM's board, Jane Mendillo, Michael Mullen and Carol Stephenson.
Greenlight has nominated Leo Hindery, who has served as CEO
for five telecommunications and media companies, including AT&T
Broadband and Liberty Media; Vinit Sethi, Greenlight's director
of research; and William Thorndike, founder of private equity
firm Housatonic Partners and chairman of Consol Energy.
GM's board has been an issue for investors for three
decades. Former U.S. presidential nominee Ross Perot famously
derided GM's directors as "pet rocks" in the 1980s, before GM
bought out his stake in the company.
Greenlight's fight faces an uphill battle. Proxy advisers
Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis have
recommended that GM shareholders vote for the automaker's board
nominees and against the dual class proposal.
Greenlight, GM's fifth largest shareholder with a 3.6
percent stake, has not mentioned the dual class plan in public
documents since a May 11 presentation, a review of its filings
showed.
The focus, instead, is bringing new blood into GM's board.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)