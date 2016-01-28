UPDATE 3-German watchdog calls for checks on some Opel models

* KBA urges checks for faulty steering components
* Some Adam, Corsa models affected
* Opel says most cars fixed in a previous recall
By Andreas Cremer and Edward Taylor
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Jan 28 Germany's transport
watchdog told owners of some Opel Adam and Corsa D models on
Thursday to check their vehicles for faulty steering components.
The KBA said some components delivered to car parts
retailers and independent workshops were found to be faulty and
could break.
Opel said the warning was an effort to identify vehicles
that had not been repaired in an earlier recall by the General
Motors division affecting 236,000 vehicles in September
2014.
The company said that 226,000 vehicles had already been
checked and that 1,500 potentially faulty components remain
unaccounted for. Some of these components may have been
delivered by General Motors to third-party workshops, an Opel
spokesman said.
The KBA's warning comes as national vehicle authorities face
pressure to conduct more stringent spot checks on cars and to
surrender powers to the European Commission in the wake of
Volkswagen's emissions test cheating.
In November Opel's sister brand Vauxhall recalled 220,000
Zafira cars to inspect their heating and ventilation systems and
ascertain the cause of fire-related incidents.
