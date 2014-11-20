Arizona Attorney General sues General Motors for $3 bln over recalls

MOVES-State Street Global names global chief retirement strategist
April 26 State Street Global Advisors, the asset management arm of State Street Corp, named Amlan Roy global chief retirement strategist.
Nov 20 Arizona State said it had filed a lawsuit against General Motors Co claiming the automaker deliberately put the public at risk by intentionally concealing safety defects to avoid the cost of recalls.
The New York Times said Arizona was seeking $3 billion for defrauding state consumers. (nyti.ms/1udmHMA)
Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne said in a statement the civil penalties could be up to $10,000 per violation, with hundreds of thousands of Arizona car owners and lessees affected.
The recalls in the complaint include problems with ignition switches but also numerous other parts including airbags, wiring and seat belts.
GM was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)
SAO PAULO, April 26 Profits at Banco Santander Brasil SA hit a record in the first quarter, the company reported on Wednesday, beating analysts' estimates after interest income surged and loan-loss provisions dropped the most in almost five years.
April 26 A federal judge in Connecticut on Wednesday is set to sentence a former Jefferies Group bond trader after he was found guilty earlier this year of defrauding customers on bond prices.