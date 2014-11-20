Arizona Attorney General sues General Motors for $3 bln over recalls

Nov 20 Arizona State said it had filed a lawsuit against General Motors Co claiming the automaker deliberately put the public at risk by intentionally concealing safety defects to avoid the cost of recalls.

The New York Times said Arizona was seeking $3 billion for defrauding state consumers. (nyti.ms/1udmHMA)

Arizona Attorney General Tom Horne said in a statement the civil penalties could be up to $10,000 per violation, with hundreds of thousands of Arizona car owners and lessees affected.

The recalls in the complaint include problems with ignition switches but also numerous other parts including airbags, wiring and seat belts.

GM was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)