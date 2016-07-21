Opel CEO says Brexit "not a good omen" H2 will not be easy

FRANKFURT, July 21 General Motors warned that the United Kingdom, where its Vauxhall unit is based, was suffering from "strong headwinds" in the wake of a decision by Great Britain to leave the European Union.

GM's European Opel division, which includes Vauxhall, managed to scrape a profit for the first time since 2011, GM's second-quarter earnings show as the company's new Astra gained traction with consumers.

But the outlook for the remainder of the year remains uncertain, Opel Chief Executive Karl-Thomas Neumann warned in a video message posted on his twitter account.

"We are facing strong headwinds at the moment, particularly in our largest market - the United Kingdom. The Brexit decision is not a good omen. Therefore the second half of this year is going to be anything but easy," Neumann said in the video.

GM reported its first quarterly profit in Europe in five years, but warned that currency and market disruptions caused by Britain's decision to quit the European Union could slash $400 million from second-half results in Europe. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Hasrro ten Wolde)