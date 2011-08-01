UPDATE 1-General Cable Q2 misses Wall Street view

(Follows alerts)
Aug 1 General Cable Corp , which makes
copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products, posted
quarterly results below market expectations, hurt by
lower-than-expected volume in some of its markets.
The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings of 66-76
cents a share, compared with analysts' estimates of 76 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter net income rose to $37.5 million, or 68 cents
a share, from $23.8 million, or 45 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 77 cents a share.
Revenue of the company, which competes with Baldor Electric
Co and Belden Inc , rose 27 percent to $1.53
billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 84 cents a
share, on revenue of $1.6 billion.
Shares of the Highland Heights, Kentucky-based company fell
8 percent in after-market trade. They closed at $40 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)