UPDATE 1-General Cable Q2 misses Wall Street view

(Follows alerts)

Aug 1 General Cable Corp , which makes copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products, posted quarterly results below market expectations, hurt by lower-than-expected volume in some of its markets.

The company expects third-quarter adjusted earnings of 66-76 cents a share, compared with analysts' estimates of 76 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter net income rose to $37.5 million, or 68 cents a share, from $23.8 million, or 45 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned 77 cents a share.

Revenue of the company, which competes with Baldor Electric Co and Belden Inc , rose 27 percent to $1.53 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 84 cents a share, on revenue of $1.6 billion.

Shares of the Highland Heights, Kentucky-based company fell 8 percent in after-market trade. They closed at $40 on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)