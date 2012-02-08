UPDATE 1-General Cable Q4 lags Street expectations

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
Feb 8 General Cable Corp posted lower-than-expected quarterly results as falling metal prices made it tough to sell high-cost inventory, and the cable maker forecast first-quarter revenue largely below analysts' expectations.
The maker of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products expects first-quarter revenue of $1.35 billion to $1.45 billion, while analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, had expected $1.45 billion.
General Cable, which competes with Belden Inc, said fourth-quarter operating margin, on metal adjusted basis, fell 270 basis points.
October-December net income fell to $4.4 million, or 9 cents a share, from $35 million, or 66 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding items, the company earned 30 cents a share.
Net sales rose 1 percent to $1.37 billion.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 37 cents a share, on revenue of $1.43 billion.
Shares of the Highland Heights, Kentucky-based company closed at $34.25 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.