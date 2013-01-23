General Dynamics CEO has no plans to reshape company's portfolio

WASHINGTON Jan 23 Phebe Novakovic, the new
chief executive of General Dynamics Corp, said she was
not a big fan of some acquisitions made by the company in recent
years, but was not looking at divestments or reshaping the
company's portfolio at the moment.
She said the company's internal process for acquisitions had
been "somewhat broken," but that process would be revamped going
forward and the business divisions were slated to move forward
with the companies acquired under a revamped business plan.
She said the company had carried out a major review of all
business areas aimed at setting more realistic goals, and she
was upbeat about the prospects for expanding margins in 2013 and
future years, despite fairly conservative guidance issued
Wednesday.
She said the company aimed to focus on the fundamentals of
performing on existing contracts, as well as improving margins
and earnings, and had no plans to "chase revenues."
The company's information systems business, which reported
big charges in the fourth quarter, had probably seen the worst
of pressures, while the combat systems business expected big
foreign orders in the first quarter, Novakovic said.