General Dynamics says U.S. Army denied armored vehicle protest

WASHINGTON, April 4 General Dynamics Corp said on Friday that the U.S. Army denied its protest about the terms of multibillion-dollar competition for a new armored vehicle.

General Dynamics spokesman Pete Keating said the company would study the Army's ruling and decide on the next steps to take.

The company has 10 days to file a protest with the Government Accountability Office, an arm of Congress that rules on federal contract disputes.

The company says it believes the Army's rules for the competition are skewed to favor BAE System Plc's tracked Bradley Fighting Vehicle, while putting General Dynamics wheeled Stryker vehicles at a disadvantage. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal. Editing by Andre Grenon)
