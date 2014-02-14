General Dynamics wins Canadian order worth up to $13 bln

BRIEF-United Security Bancshares Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* United Security Bancshares reports 1st quarter 2017 net income of $1.8 million
WASHINGTON Feb 14 U.S. weapons maker General Dynamics Corp said on Friday it had won a contract valued at up to $13 billion from the Canadian government to build military and commercial vehicles for an international customer.
General Dynamics said the 14-year contract had an initial value of $10 billion, but could be worth up to $13 billion if all options were exercised.
The company did not identify the customer, but Canadian Trade Minister Ed Fast issued a statement saying the vehicles would be sold to Saudi Arabia. He described the deal as the largest export win in Canada's history.
* United Security Bancshares reports 1st quarter 2017 net income of $1.8 million
April 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, April 19 Large U.S. companies and their executives helped President Donald Trump raise a record-setting $106.7 million for inauguration festivities in January, according to a U.S. government filing released on Wednesday.