General Dynamics blames Q4 charges on lower government spending

WASHINGTON Jan 23 The new chief executive of General Dynamics Corp said significant charges taken by the company in the fourth quarter of 2012 and a loss in the full year reflected contracting markets and a decline in government spending in the United States and overseas.

Phebe Novakovic said the company's results also pointed to the need for improvement in some areas, and said the company would continue to manage its business aggressively. She provided no immediate details in the company's fourth-quarter earnings release.