UPDATE 1-General Dynamics, Huntington win huge U.S. Navy contract

(Adds details and background)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, April 28 The U.S. Navy on Monday
awarded a $17.6 billion contract for 10 more Virginia-class,
nuclear-powered attack submarines to General Dynamics Corp
and its major subcontractor, Huntington Ingalls
Industries Inc, the largest ever Navy shipbuilding
contract.
The contract, which funds work on two Virginia-class
submarines per year from fiscal year 2014 through 2018, will net
savings of over $2 billion, effectively giving the Navy 10 ships
for the price of nine, said Navy Captain David Goggins, program
manager for the Virginia-class submarines.
Rear Admiral David Johnson, the Navy's program executive
officer for submarines, said the new contract would result in
additional reductions in procurement costs and will also lower
operating costs.
"The Block IV award is the largest shipbuilding contract in
U.S. Navy history in terms of total dollar value and builds upon
the Virginia-class program's successful Navy and industry
relationship," he said in a statement.
Johnson said the contract would reduce the number of major
maintenance visits for the submarines to three from four, which
meant that each of the new subs would be able to carry out 15
full-length deployments instead of 14.
"With the decrease in cost and the increase in capability,
we are essentially getting more for less," he said.
The Navy spent 20 months negotiating the contract with
General Dynamics' Connecticut-based Electric Boat unit and
Huntington Ingalls' Virginia-based Newport News Shipbuilding,
the biggest subcontractor on the program.
The contract was formally awarded to General Dynamics, but
continues the teaming agreement between the two companies.
The Navy is already operating 10 Virginia-class submarines,
with eight more submarines from a third block under contract.
The Navy this month delayed the commissioning of the first
of the Block III Virginia-class submarines to carry out more
design work and resolve quality issues.
The Navy's Virginia-class submarines are equipped to fight
submarines and surface ships, strike targets on land, support
special operations, and engage in surveillance.
General Dynamics closed at $107.39 and Huntington Ingalls
closed at $99.08 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, both
down about 1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Ros Krasny and Sandra
Maler)