General Dynamics sees new G650 bolstering margins

Feb 23 General Dynamics Corp said on Thursday that its new G650 Gulfstream business jet was already bolstering margins in its aerospace sector and that margins on the plane could reach unprecedented levels once it reaches full rate production.

Chief Executive Officer Jay Johnson told an investor conference that General Dynamics was very pleased with progress on manufacturing the new business jet at a facility built for that purpose in Savannah, Georgia.

The first jets coming off that production line were already adding to margins in the sector. "As we hit full rate production, you're going to see this airplane exceed ... anything we've ever done at Gulfstream," Johnson told a conference hosted by Barclays Capital in Miami.

Johnson said the company was increasing the efficiency of the G650 production line "essentially every day," flight testing was going well, and demand remained strong for the new plane, which he said would redefine the "top end of the business jet market" when it enters service around midyear.

Johnson said the company saw a huge international market for business jets, but North America was also showing encouraging signs of recovery. "It's not a stampede, but it's certainly coming back," he said.

General Dynamics has a more muted outlook for defense, given expected declines in spending over the next five years, Johnson said, but added that the fiscal 2013 budget reflected steady orders for the shipbuilding and information systems sectors.

Ground vehicles were scaled back more, but General Dynamics would work hard with U.S. lawmakers to increase proposed funding for the M-1 Abrams tank program, he said.

"We know we've got some work to do," he added. "We're prepared to do it."

Johnson said that while U.S. spending on military vehicles was going down, the Pentagon was continuing to move ahead with plans to replace the workhorse Humvee and build a new ground combat vehicle in future years.

International sales are also expected to account for a growing share of revenues in that sector, he said.

Johnson said orders for its information systems division would probably be back-weighted toward the end of 2012, given ongoing uncertainty about additional defense cuts slated to take effect in January 2013 unless Congress reverses them.