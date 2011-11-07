UPDATE 4-General Dynamics to buy Force Protection

* GD sees deal adding to profit in 2012
By Bijoy Anandoth Koyitty and Karen Jacobs
Nov 7 U.S. defense contractor General Dynamics
Corp (GD.N) said Monday it would buy smaller rival Force
Protection Inc (FRPT.O) for $360 million to beef up its armored
vehicle business, as the industry faces big cuts in spending.
Shares of Force Protection, which also reported a quarterly
profit that beat estimates, shot up 30 percent, or $1.28, to
$5.49.
The deal comes as concerns linger over a planned withdrawal
of U.S. forces from important battlegrounds in Afghanistan and
Iraq.
Force Protection is known for its Buffalo, Cougar and
Ocelot brands of armored vehicles. Analysts said the potential
for servicing sales tied to those trucks was a likely draw for
General Dynamics.
"This transaction is attractive largely because of the
sizable aftermarket for supporting Force Protection's installed
fleet of combat vehicles," said Loren Thompson, a
Virginia-based defense consultant.
"In addition, Force Protection has several vehicles that
might be applied to new competitions, such as the Ocelot and
Cougar," Thompson added.
Defense contractors are shedding noncore units, reducing
headcount and making acquisitions in areas deemed likely to be
funded in preparation for leaner global defense budgets.
The U.S. Defense Department, the world's biggest weapons
buyer, could be tasked to make steep cuts should a
congressional supercommittee fail to identify $1.2 trillion in
government savings later this year.
"Force Protection has a few longer-term programs in place
and are bidding on several more, which should help GD's
visibility," Dougherty & Co analyst Joe Maxa said.
Force Protection has seen its stock shed a quarter of its
value so far this year, excluding its gains on Monday. General
Dynamics' offer of $5.52 a share is 31 percent above Force
Protection shares' Friday closing price.
SMALLER COMPANIES CHALLENGED
Michael Moody, Force Protection chief executive, said that
while the company's business model worked well during periods
of strong defense spending, resources have been strained as the
firm competes for business against bigger rivals in the tighter
budget environment.
"Countries across the globe are reducing their military
spending and, in particular, are cutting down on the
acquisition of new products and services," Moody said during a
conference call.
"This reduction in defense spending, combined with general
national budget uncertainty, presents a challenging environment
for smaller companies such as ourselves," he added.
The company responded to General Dynamics' unsolicited
interest because of those issues, and believes its suitor
intends to grow the business, Moody said. He declined to
comment when asked whether Force Protection was talking to any
other potential buyers.
The Force Protection deal would be General Dynamics'
second-biggest buy this year, after the $960 million
acquisition of healthcare information technology company
Vangent Inc in August. [ID:nN1E77F1NS]
General Dynamics and Force Protection have worked together
before, when they teamed up more than two years ago in a failed
bid for a $1.1 billion contract to supply 2,200 blast-resistant
trucks to the Pentagon.
They ultimately lost the bid to Oshkosh Corp (OSK.N) in a
tightly contested race that also included BAE Systems Plc
(BAES.L) and Navistar International Corp (NAV.N).
Force Protection, based in Summerville, South Carolina,
also posted on Monday a quarterly profit above analysts'
expectations [ID:nASA033UO]. It had a funded backlog of $652
million at the end of September and said it would deliver 100
Buffalos per year in 2012 and 2013, with more shipments
expected through April 2014.
The company has delivered more than 3,000 vehicles under
the U.S. military's Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP)
vehicle program. MRAPs, known as supertrucks, are designed to
withstand roadside bombs and ambushes.
General Dynamics, which makes ships and business jets as
well as tanks, expects the deal to add to earnings in 2012.
General Dynamics shares were down 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, to
$63.28 in afternoon trading.
Force Protection would become a part of General Dynamics
Land Systems, which makes Abrams main battle tanks and Stryker
infantry combat vehicles.
