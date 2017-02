* Q3 EPS helped by lower share count

* Revenue fell 2 pct

Oct 26 Defense contractor General Dynamics (GD.N) posted a higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, benefiting from cost-cutting and a lower share count.

The maker of tanks, ships and Gulfstream business jets said that third-quarter net earnings came to $652 million, or $1.80 a share, compared with $650 million, or $1.70 a share, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue fell 2 percent to $7.85 billion, compared with $8.32 billion expected by analysts. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)