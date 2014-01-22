General Dynamics sees international sales increasing in 2014

WASHINGTON Jan 22 General Dynamics Corp
remains focused on improving its operating margins in 2014, and
sees international sales growing to account for 30 percent of
revenue, up from 25 percent in 2013, Chief Executive Phebe
Novakovic said on Wednesday.
The company boosted operating margins to 11.8 percent in
2013 from 2.6 percent in 2012.
Novakovic told analysts on an earnings call that the
company's Gulfstream business jets remained the primary growth
engine for both earnings and revenue across the company, but
other business areas were producing steady revenues and profit.
"Only two of our 11 businesses are in a significant down
cycle," Novakovic said, citing the company's land systems and
information systems business with the U.S. Army.
She said foreign sales were another strong driver, noting
they would account for 30 percent of revenues in 2014.
"We don't make a lot of noise about our international sales,
but we have year-over-year improved that percentage," she said.