General Dynamics does not see spate of top-tier defense mergers

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 The CEO of General Dynamics
Corp, maker of nuclear submarines and business jets, said
on Thursday he did not expect a spate of top-tier mergers in the
weapons business after Wednesday's news about a possible tie-up
of major European defense companies EADS and BAE
Systems Plc.
General Dynamics Chief Executive Jay Johnson told a Morgan
Stanley investor conference that the possible merger of EADS and
BAE reflected the difficult economic situation in Europe, and
the continued importance of the U.S. weapons market.
He declined comment on what the merger would mean for the
U.S. defense market, saying he had not yet had time to study the
issue.
He said he fully expected more "opportunities for defense
acquisitions" once the outlook for the U.S. defense budget
became more certain, but the action would be focused mainly on
small to medium-sized companies, not the big prime contractors.