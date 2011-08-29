UPDATE 1-Gen Dynamics wins potential $3.7 bln US Army deal

(Adds General Dynamics statement, background)

WASHINGTON Aug 29 General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) has won a U.S. Army contract worth up to $3.7 billion over five years to provide computer hardware and software to the U.S. Defense Department, the Pentagon said on Monday in its daily contract digest.

The so-called Command Hardware Systems-4 contract is a follow-on to a potential $2 billion, 10-year CHS-3 effort awarded to General Dynamics C4 Systems business unit in 2003.

The new contract will facilitate rapid procurement of commercially available hardware and software, including computers, radio equipment and other communications gear at competitive prices, said Rob Doolittle, a General Dynamics spokesman.

General Dynamics also was prime contractor for the forerunner CHS-2 effort, another 10-year program that continued until 2005 and was valued at $888 million through June 2003, according to a company news release at the time.

The Pentagon digest said work on the new contract would be performed at Taunton, Massachusetts, and was expected to be completed by August 26, 2016. (Reporting by Jim Wolf; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Carol Bishopric)