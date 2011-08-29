UPDATE 1-Gen Dynamics wins potential $3.7 bln US Army deal

(Adds General Dynamics statement, background)
WASHINGTON Aug 29 General Dynamics Corp
(GD.N) has won a U.S. Army contract worth up to $3.7 billion
over five years to provide computer hardware and software to
the U.S. Defense Department, the Pentagon said on Monday in its
daily contract digest.
The so-called Command Hardware Systems-4 contract is a
follow-on to a potential $2 billion, 10-year CHS-3 effort
awarded to General Dynamics C4 Systems business unit in 2003.
The new contract will facilitate rapid procurement of
commercially available hardware and software, including
computers, radio equipment and other communications gear at
competitive prices, said Rob Doolittle, a General Dynamics
spokesman.
General Dynamics also was prime contractor for the
forerunner CHS-2 effort, another 10-year program that continued
until 2005 and was valued at $888 million through June 2003,
according to a company news release at the time.
The Pentagon digest said work on the new contract would be
performed at Taunton, Massachusetts, and was expected to be
completed by August 26, 2016.
(Reporting by Jim Wolf; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Carol
Bishopric)