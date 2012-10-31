General Dynamics flags possible risk on Portugal arms contract

WASHINGTON Oct 30 General Dynamics Corp
said on Tuesday it had filed a demand for arbitration against
Portugal's defence minister after he said he planned to
terminate the company's seven-year contract to build 260 Pandur
armoured vehicles for the Portuguese government.
General Dynamics said in a statement that the Portuguese
defence minister had said on Oct. 16 that he intended to
terminate the contract due to an alleged breach by the U.S.
company. It gave no further details on the allegation.
The weapons and aircraft maker said it had been in
discussions with Portugal about restructuring the contract, but
had not been officially notified of any termination plans or
breach of contract, and did not believe it had violated the
contract.
"To protect our rights under the contract, we have filed a
demand for arbitration," the company said in a 10-Q filing with
the Securities and Exchange Commission.
In the filing, the company said it could not predict whether
the contract would ultimately be restructured or terminated,
what the outcome of the arbitration proceeding would be, or what
effect it would have on its operating results or cash flows.
The company said its European Land Systems unit and
Portuguese partner, Fabrequipa, had built and delivered 166
vehicles to the Portuguese armed forces, and were waiting to
deliver 27 more vehicles that had been ready since 2011.
No details were immediately available about the overall
value of the Pandur deal.
General Dynamics said the program supported over 200 direct
jobs in Barreiro, Portugal, and many more workers at Portuguese
companies producing parts and components.
In the news release, General Dynamics said its team was
"prepared and committed to manufacture the remaining vehicles
required under the contract, subject to confirmation from the
Ministry of National Defence that it is willing and able to
accept and pay for the vehicles."
The company issued a news release earlier this week in
Europe in which it first disclosed the arbitration request.
Alfonso Ramonet, President of General Dynamics European Land
Systems, said he was hopeful a solution could be found with the
Portuguese government, noting that the company had made good on
its pledge to build the vehicles, and transfer valuable
technology and know-how to local industry.
"We have consistently and repeatedly communicated to the
Ministry of National Defence that General Dynamics European Land
Systems is willing and able to work on a mutually-acceptable
solution, taking into consideration the current economic
situation in Portugal and the needs of the Portuguese Armed
Forces," said Ramonet said in a statement.