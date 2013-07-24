General Dynamics beats Street with higher profit

WASHINGTON, July 24 General Dynamics Corp reported higher-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Wednesday but said its backlog was down more than 5 percent from a year earlier.

The maker of tanks, ships and Gulfstream jets reported net earnings of $640 million, or $1.81 per share, up from $634 million, or $1.77 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue was little changed at $7.91 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast earnings per share of $1.62 on revenue of $7.73 billion.

The company's backlog was $49.4 billion at the end of the quarter, down 5.6 percent from a year earlier.