UPDATE 1-General Dynamics earnings edge higher, beat forecast

BRIEF-IMF Bentham Ltd announces Australian funding agreement
* proposes to fund on a conditional basis claims of certain current and former shareholders of Woolworths Limited (woolworths) against Woolworths.
April 24 General Dynamics Corp reported slightly higher first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, far exceeding analysts' forecasts, but revenue fell short of expectations.
The maker of tanks, ships and Gulfstream jets reported net earnings of $571 million, or $1.62 per share, up from $564 million or $1.57 per share, a year earlier.
Revenues dipped to $7.4 billion from $7.58 billion.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast earnings of $528 million, or $1.50 per share, on revenue of $7.55 billion.
Operating margins edged up to 11.4 percent from 11.3 percent a year earlier, the company said.
Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic, who has carried out a series of management changes since taking over on Jan. 1, said the company was focused on operations, cost improvement and cash generation.
She called the first-quarter results "a strong start toward achieving our objectives for the year."
General Dynamics' backlog at end of the quarter was $48.5 billion, down from $55.2 billion a year earlier.
The company said the estimated value of various unfunded contracts and options that have not been exercised was $25.2 billion.
* Seventy Seven Energy extends deadline for warrant exercises
April 11 Buffett-backed Private Equity Firm 3G Capital Weighing Bid For Panera Bread - NY Post, citing sources Source text : http://nyp.st/2p0VVNJ