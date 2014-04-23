UPDATE 1-General Dynamics quarterly earnings rise

(Adds details from release, analyst reaction)
WASHINGTON, April 23 General Dynamics,
maker of Gulfstream jets, tanks and U.S. Navy ships, on
Wednesday reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and
revenue, and said a $10 billion order from Canada helped boost
its backlog by 22 percent.
The company reported a four percent increase in
first-quarter net earnings to $595 million, or $1.71 per share,
from $571 million, or $1.62 per share in the same period one
year ago.
Quarterly revenue fell one percent to $7.3 billion, with a
20 percent jump in aerospace sales offsetting a drop of 8
percent from the combined defense divisions.
Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast
earnings per share of $1.64 and sales of $7.2 billion.
Chief Executive Phebe Novakovic highlighted improved
operating margins, which rose 50 basis points to 11.9 percent in
the quarter, and said the company remained committed to a
"robust" operating performance.
The aerospace division boosted its operating margin by over
9 percent to 19 percent, and the marine systems division showed
a 6 percent gain, but the combat systems division reported a 25
percent drop in its margins to 10.3 percent.
General Dynamics said its backlog at the end of the quarter
was $56 billion, up from $46 billion at the end of last year.
The company did not provide any updated guidance for the
full year.
Rob Stallard, analyst with RBC Capital Markets, described
higher-than-expected aerospace operating margins as a "standout"
and said the company's guidance for the full year now appeared
conservative.
In January, the company forecast 2014 earnings per share of
$6.80 to $6.85, a slight drop from $7.03 in 2013.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul and
Andrea Ricci)