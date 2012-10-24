版本:
General Dynamics posts lower earnings

Oct 24 Weapons and aircraft maker General Dynamics Corp's third-quarter earnings slid 8 percent as margins fell.

The company, which builds warships, ground combat vehicles and business jets, said net earnings fell to $600 million, or $1.70 per share, from $652 million, or $1.80 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 1 percent to $7.93 billion.

Operating margins fell to 11.4 percent from 12.7 percent.

