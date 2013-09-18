General Dynamics wins $188 mln Saudi tank order -Pentagon

BRIEF-Intermolecular to lay off 20 pct of workforce
* Intermolecular - on March 29, 2017, commenced a workforce reduction plan of approximately 29 employees, or approximately 20% of company's workforce
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 General Dynamics Corp has won a $187.5 million contract to upgrade 44 M1A1 Abrams tanks and 40 M1A2-model Abrams tanks for Saudi Arabia, the Pentagon announced Wednesday.
The contract will help extend production at the company's Lima, Ohio, plant, which is facing challenges due to the U.S. Army's plan to stop tank production for several years.
Some of the work would also be performed at the company's facility in Sterling, Michigan, according to the Pentagon's daily digest of major arms sales.
General Dynamics spokesman Rob Doolittle said the Saudi contract was one of several foreign and domestic orders the company was hoping to secure to ensure continued work at the Lima plant.
March 29 Comcast Corp’s NBCUniversal is pacing ahead in the amount of advertising inventory it has sold for next February’s Winter Olympics compared with the same time four years ago, NBC Sports executives said on Wednesday.
* CEO Robert Greifeld's FY 2016 total compensation was $15.3 million versus $14.9 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing