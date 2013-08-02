General Dynamics wins $212 mln contract for U.S. destroyer deckhouse

Staying the course, Duterte looks for the next best Philippine c.bank chief
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.
WASHINGTON Aug 2 U.S. military shipbuilder General Dynamics Corp has won a contract valued at $212 million to design and construct a new steel deckhouse for the third Zumwalt-class destroyer it is building in Bath, Maine, the Pentagon announced on Friday.
The fixed-price contract, which carries an incentive fee, also covers construction of a new aft peripheral launch system to launch missiles from the ship.
The contract runs through December 2016, the Pentagon said in its daily digest of major weapons deals.
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.
* S.Korean firms directly employ 700,000 Chinese -trade agency
April 12 Handelsbanken Chairman Par Boman said on Tuesday that prosecutors are investigating whether he received bribes related to hunting trips but Boman denied any wrongdoing.