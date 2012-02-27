General Dynamics wins $360 mln US Navy ship deal

WASHINGTON Feb 27 General Dynamics Corp has won a $360 million contract to build a third 765-foot-long Mobile Landing Platform ship - a kind of "pier at sea" - for the U.S. Navy, the Pentagon said on Monday.

The contract is a modification to a previously awarded deal and runs through January 2015, the Defense Department said in a daily digest of major arms contracts.

General Dynamics' San Diego-based NASSCO unit laid the keel for the first Mobile Landing Platform ship, which will serve as a staging area for the Navy and U.S. Marine Corps, in January, with delivery scheduled for May 2013.

Once delivered to the fleet, the three MLP ships will join the Navy's three Maritime Prepositioning Force squadrons located around the world to enable rapid response in a crisis.

Each MLP vessel will give the Navy and Marines a base at sea that will allow ships to offload equipment and supplies, which can then be shipped to shore by other vessels.