General Dynamics in $492.2 mln US Navy deal

WASHINGTON Oct 14 General Dynamics Corp (GD.N)'s Electric Boat unit has won a $429.2 million U.S. Navy contract modification for nuclear submarine work, the Defense Department said Friday.

The Navy is exercising an option for design agent, planning yard, engineering and technical support for active nuclear submarines, with work expected to wrap up next October, an item in the Pentagon's daily contract digest said.

